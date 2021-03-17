- Report: Twitch officially unbans Meyers Leonard
- Report: Jimmy Butler listed as questionable against Grizzlies on Wednesday
- Report: Miami Heat trading Meyers Leonard and draft pick to Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza
- Dwyane Wade issues profound statement supporting Asian community in wake of deadly Atlanta shootings
- Dwyane Wade: ‘If I could come back again in the NBA, I want to be Jordan Clarkson’
- Report: Miami Heat discussing trade with OKC Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza
- Report: Miami Heat ‘inclined to hold firm’ and not add additional assets in offer for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Bam Adebayo declares he wanted to play through knee injury even though it ‘hurt like s–t’
- Dwyane Wade confidently enters Jimmy Butler into MVP conversation
- Report: Rival NBA executives see Miami Heat as favorites to land P.J. Tucker
Report: Twitch officially unbans Meyers Leonard
- Updated: March 17, 2021
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is once again allowed to post on Twitch, one week after he was temporarily banned for uttering an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game.
Meyers Leonard has officially been unbanned on Twitch 1 week after his slur during a Warzone game
He’s also still an investor in FaZe Clan
— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 17, 2021
The blowback from Leonard’s controversial remarks was swift, with the Heat condemning the remarks and the NBA issuing a fine and suspension from the Heat facilities. Other players around the league also expressed their disgust with his comments.
While Leonard offered an apology for his egregious blunder, the mea culpa was too late to prevent him from losing one of his sponsorships.
On Wednesday, Leonard was reportedly part of a trade between the Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder that brought Trevor Ariza to the Heat. The deal is being finalized prior to next week’s NBA trade deadline.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login