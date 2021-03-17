Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is once again allowed to post on Twitch, one week after he was temporarily banned for uttering an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game.

Meyers Leonard has officially been unbanned on Twitch 1 week after his slur during a Warzone game He’s also still an investor in FaZe Clan — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 17, 2021

The blowback from Leonard’s controversial remarks was swift, with the Heat condemning the remarks and the NBA issuing a fine and suspension from the Heat facilities. Other players around the league also expressed their disgust with his comments.

While Leonard offered an apology for his egregious blunder, the mea culpa was too late to prevent him from losing one of his sponsorships.

On Wednesday, Leonard was reportedly part of a trade between the Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder that brought Trevor Ariza to the Heat. The deal is being finalized prior to next week’s NBA trade deadline.