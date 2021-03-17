- Report: Miami Heat trading Meyers Leonard and draft pick to Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza
Report: Miami Heat trading Meyers Leonard and draft pick to Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza
- Updated: March 17, 2021
The Miami Heat will be sending embattled big man Meyers Leonard and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran forward Trevor Ariza.
Once the trade is completed, there’s no expectation that Leonard would be a part of the Thunder moving forward. Deal is expected to be completed today. https://t.co/OXW3dyYiUZ
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021
Ariza and the Heat have been connected as of late, and this trade does not come as much of a shock.
In the deal, the Heat will get the opportunity to offload Leonard, who came under fire recently for uttering an anti-Semitic slur while streaming on Twitch.
As for Ariza, he brings versatility on the court as well as championship pedigree. He has not played at all thus far this season.
In his career, Ariza has averages of 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
