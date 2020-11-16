The Miami Heat are looking to retool their roster this offseason.

The Heat have reportedly checked on the availability of Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker.

All hell is breaking loose in Houston.

Last week, it was reported that former MVP Russell Westbrook wanted out of Houston. Now, face of the franchise James Harden is looking to get dealt to the Brooklyn Nets.

Therefore, the Rockets may break up the rest of their roster. They got crushed by the Los Angeles Lakes in five games in the second round of the 2020 playoffs.

Tucker, 35, is one of the hardest working players in the league. He plays great defense, does dirty work and passionately stands up for his teammates.

The veteran would be a great fit on the Heat. After all, the Heat love guys who work hard and are willing to do the little things. The journeyman has career averages of 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.