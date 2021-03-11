The NBA announced its punishment for Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard after he used an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream.

Leonard will be fined $50,000 and suspended from Miami’s facilities for one week.

The Heat have already condemned Leonard’s actions and have stated that he will be away from the team indefinitely.

Leonard did issue a lengthy apology for his comments, stating that he did not know what the slur meant.

Leonard is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury. He has a team option on his contract for next season, but it seems his future in Miami is certainly in doubt.