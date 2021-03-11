- Report: NBA hands down severe punishment to Meyers Leonard for uttering anti-Semitic slur on Twitch
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in LaMarcus Aldridge
- Report: There’s been ‘mutual interest’ between Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry for years
- Antoine Walker claps back at James Harden with accolades that don’t lie
- Patriots WR Julian Edelman offers to take Meyers Leonard to Shabbat dinner
- Al Horford’s sister obliterates Meyers Leonard for ‘s–t‘ apology: ‘He’s shown us exactly who he is’
- Miami Heat publicly condemns Meyers Leonard, says he will be away from team indefinitely
- Meyers Leonard publicly apologizes to Micky Arison and Jewish community for anti-Semitic slur that went viral
- Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur
- Miami Heat news: Chris Bosh and Tim Hardaway named finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
Report: NBA hands down severe punishment to Meyers Leonard for uttering anti-Semitic slur on Twitch
- Updated: March 11, 2021
The NBA announced its punishment for Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard after he used an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream.
Leonard will be fined $50,000 and suspended from Miami’s facilities for one week.
Per the NBA on Meyers Leonard status: pic.twitter.com/ZqRkbkH3HV
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 11, 2021
The Heat have already condemned Leonard’s actions and have stated that he will be away from the team indefinitely.
Leonard did issue a lengthy apology for his comments, stating that he did not know what the slur meant.
Leonard is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a shoulder injury. He has a team option on his contract for next season, but it seems his future in Miami is certainly in doubt.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login