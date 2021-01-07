 Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: 'We better figure it out real soon' - Heat Nation
A frustrated Jimmy Butler challenged both himself and his teammates after the Miami Heat dropped to 3-4 on the season with a 107-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The loss continued an annoying pattern for the Heat during the early portion of their 2020-21 schedule. After dropping their Dec. 23 opener to the Orlando Magic, the Heat have followed a victory with a defeat in all of their games this season and currently find themselves with the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference.

During Wednesday’s game, the Heat trailed 53-45 at the half before managing to tie the game at the end of the third quarter.

The Heat’s loss to the Celtics was especially aggravating because Goran Dragic’s 3-pointer had tied the game with 13.4 seconds left. However, Boston rookie Payton Pritchard scored the game-winner on a tip-in shortly before the final buzzer sounded.

One of the reasons that Butler was so adamant about the Heat getting back on track is because they’re now set to begin a four-game road trip, beginning with a Saturday night clash against the Washington Wizards.

