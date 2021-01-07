- Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: ‘We better figure it out real soon’
- Bam Adebayo won’t leave his room as Heat play in Washington due to fears as African-American
- Dwyane Wade shares disturbing images as he contrasts ‘2 Americas’ amidst Capitol Hill riots
- Dwyane Wade calls out ESPN for racist ‘bulls–t’ in regards to terminology surrounding NFL coaches
- Dwyane Wade goes on Twitter rant as Donald Trump supporters storm United States Capitol
- Bam Adebayo claims Avery Bradley can be All-Defensive First Team this season
- NBA scout makes absurd excuse why ‘not that good’ Miami Heat advanced to 2020 NBA Finals
- Dwyane Wade shares disappointed reaction after no charges are filed against officers involved in Jacob Blake shooting
- Dwyane Wade sends prayers to Dr. Dre after news that he’s in ICU with brain aneurysm
- Report: Miami Heat were open to offering ‘couple young players’ and 2025 first-rounder for James Harden
Jimmy Butler calls out Miami Heat for not playing hard: ‘We better figure it out real soon’
- Updated: January 7, 2021
A frustrated Jimmy Butler challenged both himself and his teammates after the Miami Heat dropped to 3-4 on the season with a 107-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
Jimmy Butler says there’s no excuses to not playing hard, the culture we say that we have. We aren’t doing that. Nobody is. Not me, not Bam, nobody. We better figure it out real soon. pic.twitter.com/Vx5RO6lmdh
— Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) January 7, 2021
The loss continued an annoying pattern for the Heat during the early portion of their 2020-21 schedule. After dropping their Dec. 23 opener to the Orlando Magic, the Heat have followed a victory with a defeat in all of their games this season and currently find themselves with the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference.
During Wednesday’s game, the Heat trailed 53-45 at the half before managing to tie the game at the end of the third quarter.
The Heat’s loss to the Celtics was especially aggravating because Goran Dragic’s 3-pointer had tied the game with 13.4 seconds left. However, Boston rookie Payton Pritchard scored the game-winner on a tip-in shortly before the final buzzer sounded.
One of the reasons that Butler was so adamant about the Heat getting back on track is because they’re now set to begin a four-game road trip, beginning with a Saturday night clash against the Washington Wizards.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login