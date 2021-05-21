Jimmy Butler’s agent calls Shams Charania an ‘ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of s–t’

On Friday, prominent reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium shared that Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and the team’s coaching staff have been involved in some testy moments this season.

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, pugnaciously fired back at Charania for the controversial report.

Shut the f*ck up you click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of sh*t. No one has told you this because this is not reality. Go find someone’s assistant to text abt an MRI or some other human calamity you want to be 1st on. We are good over here. https://t.co/ER5iAkk0J8 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) May 21, 2021

Although Butler has had a tenuous relationship with his other teams in the past, he has recovered his reputation in Miami.

The five-time All-Star joined the Heat in the summer of 2019. Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals in his first year with the organization.

Of course, the veteran’s ability to elevate teammates and be superb on the floor led people around the team to gloat about him.

He averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 boards per game during the 2020-21 regular season. The Heat will begin their 2021 postseason journey on Saturday with a first round battle against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat concluded the 2020-21 regular season with the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.