Miami Heat News: Goran Dragic to Return Friday vs. New York Knicks - Heat Nation

Miami Heat News: Goran Dragic to Return Friday vs. New York Knicks
- Updated: December 20, 2019
Veteran Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been out since Dec. 1 with a groin injury.
He’ll finally make his return to the court in Friday night’s game versus the New York Knicks.
Goran Dragic is playing. Justise Winslow is not. And so it goes.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 20, 2019
Dragic missed nine games with the injury, and his production has certainly been missed by the Heat despite their success in his absence.
So far this season, Dragic has served as a primary scorer coming off the bench. He is averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Dragic’s return is great news for a Heat team that is looking to keep their momentum going into the new year.
Though they currently sit at the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-8, they’re just 2-2 in their last four games.
Dragic is unlikely to see a heavy workload in Friday’s game, but it will be great to have his veteran presence and offensive acumen back on the court.
