Toronto Raptors insider links Pascal Siakam to Miami Heat

Toronto Raptors insider Eric Koreen linked star forward Pascal Siakam to the Miami Heat.

“I’m sure Miami will kick the tires, even if it’s not the cleanest fit,” Koreen wrote.

The Heat were also linked to Siakam ahead of last season’s trade deadline.

In 23 appearances with the Raptors so far during the 2023-24 regular season, the 29-year-old is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Siakam and the Raptors lost their most recent game on Dec. 11 to the New York Knicks. The forward dropped 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals across 37 minutes of playing time in a game Toronto lost by six points.

At 9-14, the Raptors own the 11th-best record in the Eastern Conference right now and are four games back of the Heat for the No. 8 seed. The Raptors have fared far better at home than they have on the road thus far this season, as evidenced by the team’s 6-6 home record and 3-8 road record.

The Raptors have been playing some of their worst basketball of the season of late, seeing as how they are riding a four-game losing streak and have lost seven out of their last 10 games.

After finishing with 41 wins during the 2022-23 regular season, Toronto seems destined to be average once again this season. If the Raptors remain below .500 over the next few months leading up to the trade deadline, Siakam’s name could easily be thrown around in tons of trade rumors along with O.G. Anunoby.

Anunoby, 26, is widely recognized as one of the best defenders at the wing position in the NBA and also a productive offensive player. He is averaging 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range across 19 appearances with the Raptors this season.

Siakam, Anunoby and the Raptors will play the Heat one more time before the NBA’s Feb. 8 trade deadline, as the Raptors will host the Heat on Jan. 17.