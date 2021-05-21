Report: Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat coaches have been getting ‘very, very testy’ behind scenes

It appears Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler has been turning up the noise ahead of the postseason.

The All-Star has reportedly been in heated moments with the Heat’s coaching staff this season.

"I'm told there has been very, very testy moments behind the scenes between Jimmy and that coaching staff." Our Insider @ShamsCharania and former NBA champion @imanshumpert discuss the back and forth between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/JURpb0vtbO — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2021

Butler, 31, has been infamously known for having contentious relationships with coaches and teammates in past stops during his career.

However, Butler has turned over the bad teammate label in Miami. As a matter of fact, his teammates have significantly vouched for him.

The journeyman led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games last year. He put up a heroic 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest during the 2020 postseason.

Although the Heat were two wins away from winning a title last year, they showed a decline during the 2020-21 regular season. They finished the regular season with a 40-32 record and ended up at the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.