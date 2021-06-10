Dwyane Wade has hilarious reaction to Pat Riley getting fined $25K for tampering with LeBron James

Miami Heat president Pat Riley was fined on Wednesday for saying that he would leave a “new shiny key under that mat” for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James if he ever wanted to return to the Heat.

While making an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who played with James on the Heat from 2010 to 2014, reacted to the news of Riley’s $25,000 fine.

“Pat Riley got $25,000 in his dress socks,” Wade said as he laughed. “Just to stay away from the Utah Jazz getting a fine, I will just say that Pat Riley is doing Pat Riley things.”

It’s good to see that even after Wade’s retirement and his purchasing of an ownership stake in the Jazz, he has a relationship strong enough with Riley where he can make these types of jokes about the situation.

Riley, who right after making his comments about James said that he knew he would be fined, has not yet said anything about the official fine.