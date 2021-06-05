Pat Riley says he’d leave ‘shiny key under that mat’ for LeBron James if he wanted to return to Miami Heat

In a recent radio appearance, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said that he’d leave a “new shiny key under that mat” if LeBron James ever expressed interest in returning to his former team.

Riley appeared on “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” and was asked about an alleged comment that he made years ago that was seen as tampering at the time.

Riley addressed the question, but also expressed deep admiration for his former player.

“I would leave the key under the doormat if he would call and let me know he’s coming,” Riley said. “I would do that, but I doubt very much if that key …. that key’s rusted now.”

Riley then waxed poetic about the Heat’s Big 3 era before indicating that he’d be more than happy to welcome James back to South Florida.

“I wish him nothing but the best,” he said of James. “And if he ever wanted to come back, then I’ll put a new shiny key under that mat.”

Riley successfully recruited James in 2010, and the Heat proceeded to reach the NBA Finals in each of the next four years, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013.

James then left the Heat to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018 and led them to a league title last season.

While James’ return to Miami seems unlikely, it’s worth noting that Riley would welcome a reunion.