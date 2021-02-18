- Video: Stephen Curry hits ice-cold dagger in overtime to put away Miami Heat
- Updated: February 18, 2021
On Wednesday evening, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry delivered a dose of bad news to the Miami Heat.
With seconds to go in overtime and Miami clinging to a three-point lead, Curry hit a 3-pointer to ice the game for Golden State.
CURRY DAGGER 🗡 pic.twitter.com/xU0ii1Y8Ie
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 18, 2021
The Heat have been struggling for weeks to get into the Eastern Conference playoff picture amidst several of their key players missing significant time.
With most teams in the conference other than the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets playing below expectations, this is a bad time for the Heat to squander opportunities such as Wednesday’s game.
At one point, Miami had a huge lead, but it couldn’t stop the Warriors from chipping away at its lead and forcing overtime.
For the Heat, Bam Adebayo had a strong game with 24 points while Jimmy Butler had a triple-double.
