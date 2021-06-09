Report: Pat Riley fined by NBA for saying he’d leave ‘shiny key’ for LeBron James if he wanted to rejoin Miami Heat

In early June, Miami Heat president Pat Riley said that he would welcome LeBron James back with open arms if the Los Angeles Lakers star decided to return to Miami.

In response, the NBA has fined the 76-year-old executive for violating the anti-tampering rule.

Heat President Pat Riley has been fined $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule during radio interview regarding Lakers‘ LeBron James. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

Riley did say during the radio interview that “the key’s rusted” and a James return to South Beach is highly unlikely. But the league has been cracking down on statements it perceives as interfering with other teams’ contractual relationships with their players.

Early this week, the Philadelphia 76ers and their president Daryl Morey were fined $75,000 each for Morey’s post on social media regarding Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

76ers President Daryl Morey and the franchise have each been fined $75,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule. The fine is in response to a social media post Morey made June 3 regarding the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 7, 2021

Riley has more pressing concerns to attend to above worrying about the fine the league has just imposed on him.

The Heat front office is looking for viable ways to improve its roster after a disappointing first-round exit in this year’s playoffs. It also has to decide on what courses of actions to take regarding the team’s free agents.