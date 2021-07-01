Report: Victor Oladipo wasn’t fully healthy and was ‘limping’ when he was first traded to Miami Heat

When the Miami Heat traded for former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in March, some questioned whether it was a wise decision due to his injury history.

Oladipo’s health was apparently already in question upon arriving in South Florida, even before he suffered his latest injury in Miami.

“A player on the Heat said it was clear from the outset that Oladipo wasn’t fully healthy and was ‘limping’ even before the injury,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “That player wondered whether dealing Kelly Olynyk and Avery Bradley was worth the risk.”

Not too long ago, Oladipo was one of the NBA’s better ball-handling guards. He had amazing speed in the open court and was an adept defender as well.

However, he suffered a severe quad injury in 2019 and was forced to miss a full calendar year of action as a result.

Just a few games into his tenure with the Heat, the Maryland native suffered another major injury that ended his season.

With Oladipo nearing free agency, there are now serious questions about his future. Heat officials are reportedly doubtful that he’ll be ready to play when next season starts, and according to one report, he may not be able to play at all during the 2021-22 campaign.