Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo may be out for many months after undergoing surgery to repair his injured quadriceps.

In fact, a report on Friday indicated that he could miss the entire 2021-22 season.

“They haven’t announced it, but there’s a good chance Oladipo’s gonna miss all of next season,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Friday’s edition of the Hoop Collective podcast.

This would be a devastating blow to the former All-Star. When he was traded to the Heat earlier this season, there is little doubt that he wanted to prove that he was worthy of a lucrative deal to stay in Miami.

Now, it appears as though there is a good chance that he is not signed by any team this offseason.

Oladipo is a free agent at the end of this year, and this news will make any team interested in the talented guard think twice about signing him.

It is always hard to see young and talented players go down with injuries. It is starting to look as though the injuries Oladipo has dealt with will forever change the path that his NBA career will go down.

Hopefully, he is able to make a full recovery and get back to the player that he has been when fully healthy.