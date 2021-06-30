Report: Miami Heat don’t believe Victor Oladipo will be ready for games by November - Heat Nation

Amidst a dismal 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat were excited when they acquired former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in March.

However, just a few games into his Miami tenure, he suffered a season-ending injury, and now the team is not expecting him to be ready for the start of next season.

“Though the surgeon who operated on impending unrestricted free agent guard Victor Oladipo’s quadriceps tendon told ESPN that he could be ready for basketball activity in November, we’re told the Heat does not believe he will be ready for NBA games by then,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “The Oladipo camp is hopeful he could play in a game anywhere between mid-December and early February, but that will remain speculative until he gets on the court. And the Heat isn’t assuming anything.”

Oladipo was once known around the league for his blazing speed and defensive prowess. However, he suffered a serious quad injury in 2019 and was shelved for about a full calendar year.

The Maryland native will be a free agent at the conclusion of the playoffs. The Heat already have decisions to make on other free agents, including Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.

Several weeks ago, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said there was a good chance that Oladipo could actually miss the entire 2021-22 season due to his latest injury.

One figures that his unknown status for next season would make teams reluctant to sign him later this summer and possibly drive down his market value.

Regardless, the Heat are in serious need of some real offensive firepower in the backcourt moving forward.