Report: Miami Heat don’t believe Victor Oladipo will be ready for games by November - Heat Nation

- Report: Miami Heat don’t believe Victor Oladipo will be ready for games by November
- Report: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Collin Sexton, Kevin Love from Cleveland Cavaliers
- Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. would ‘love’ to join Miami Heat
- Jerry Colangelo says Bam Adebayo has ‘specific job’ for upcoming Tokyo Olympics
- Stephen A. Smith sees Kawhi Leonard going to the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Lakers
- Report: Shane Battier mentioned as candidate to join Dwyane Wade in Utah Jazz front office
- Exploring how much the Miami Heat should be willing to pay Duncan Robinson in restricted free agency
- Report: Duncan Robinson was ‘seriously considered’ for roster spot on Team USA over Kevin Love
- Report: Chris Paul spied on KZ Okpala in game vs. Miami Heat, knew Caron Butler taught him impressive move
- Miami Heat coach Caron Butler offers exciting update on biopic movie deal with Mark Wahlberg
Report: Miami Heat don’t believe Victor Oladipo will be ready for games by November
- Updated: June 30, 2021
Amidst a dismal 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat were excited when they acquired former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo in March.
However, just a few games into his Miami tenure, he suffered a season-ending injury, and now the team is not expecting him to be ready for the start of next season.
“Though the surgeon who operated on impending unrestricted free agent guard Victor Oladipo’s quadriceps tendon told ESPN that he could be ready for basketball activity in November, we’re told the Heat does not believe he will be ready for NBA games by then,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
“The Oladipo camp is hopeful he could play in a game anywhere between mid-December and early February, but that will remain speculative until he gets on the court. And the Heat isn’t assuming anything.”
Oladipo was once known around the league for his blazing speed and defensive prowess. However, he suffered a serious quad injury in 2019 and was shelved for about a full calendar year.
The Maryland native will be a free agent at the conclusion of the playoffs. The Heat already have decisions to make on other free agents, including Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson.
Several weeks ago, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said there was a good chance that Oladipo could actually miss the entire 2021-22 season due to his latest injury.
One figures that his unknown status for next season would make teams reluctant to sign him later this summer and possibly drive down his market value.
Regardless, the Heat are in serious need of some real offensive firepower in the backcourt moving forward.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login