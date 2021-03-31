The Miami Heat haven’t acquired a fortified power forward yet.

In the mean time, it appears newcomer Trevor Ariza will start at the power forward slot.

“The sense here is that the Heat will want to try to ride it out with Trevor Ariza at power forward until they get a definitive read on whether it works in the starting lineup,” wrote Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

Ariza, 35, was sent from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Heat before the 2021 trade deadline.

The journeyman is averaging 6.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season. He’s started in three of his six games in Miami.

While the 6-foot-8 pro is not the ideal guy to have at the power forward position, he will have to try his best for the foreseeable future. The Heat were unable to sign big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who many thought was destined to land in Miami.

Nonetheless, the Heat are being active and scanning the market for a big man. One of the names the Heat are monitoring is veteran Dewayne Dedmon, who has career averages of 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Heat take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.