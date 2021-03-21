A new report indicates that if San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge is bought out of his contract, the Miami Heat are among the top teams he would be interested in signing with once that process has ended.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst indicated (at the 2:45 mark) that signing Aldridge could end up helping the Heat when it comes to having the trade capital to make a deal for Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

“But the interesting thing here is that if LaMarcus Aldridge can secure a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, Miami is believed to be high on his list,” Windhorst said. “If they can add Aldridge, they can maybe use some of their forward assets to trade for Lowry. Watch for Miami to make a big swing, whether they connect or not, we’ll have to see.”

Aldridge is 35 years old and though his production has slipped this season, he has the veteran experience that the Heat will need when the postseason arrives.

After struggling for the first few months of the 2020-21 season, the Heat have the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference.