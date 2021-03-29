 Report: Miami Heat monitoring Dewayne Dedmon’s rehab status - Heat Nation
Dewayne Dedmon Atlanta Hawks Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are in dire need of a big man.

One of the players the team is reportedly eyeing is center Dewayne Dedmon.

Dedmon, 31, last played for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season.

The veteran has bounced around the league since his NBA debut in 2013. However, he’s only been to the postseason once, which came with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 postseason.

Although the Heat made a flurry of fantastic moves before the trade deadline, they have suddenly become short on big men. The team traded Meyers Leonard, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Silva in separate deals in the last few weeks.

Dedmon has career averages of 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Heat hold a 22-24 record.

