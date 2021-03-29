The Miami Heat are in dire need of a big man.

One of the players the team is reportedly eyeing is center Dewayne Dedmon.

The Heat have continued to monitor the rehab status of center Dewayne Dedmon, who is available after an injury. For those who don't recall, Dedmon was on the Heat's 2013 summer league team and has since played for six other NBA teams, most recently Atlanta. — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) March 29, 2021

Dedmon, 31, last played for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2019-20 season.

The veteran has bounced around the league since his NBA debut in 2013. However, he’s only been to the postseason once, which came with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2017 postseason.

Although the Heat made a flurry of fantastic moves before the trade deadline, they have suddenly become short on big men. The team traded Meyers Leonard, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Silva in separate deals in the last few weeks.

Dedmon has career averages of 6.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Heat hold a 22-24 record.