Big man LaMarcus Aldridge has reportedly chosen to sign with the Brooklyn Nets over the Miami Heat.

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball confirms Aldridge's commitment to signing with Nets to ESPN now. Nets have secured Aldridge and Blake Griffin in the buyout market. Brooklyn is loaded for a title run. https://t.co/KchOTq7Foj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Aldridge, 35, conducted a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs after the 2021 trade deadline.

The seven-time All-Star reportedly drew interest from several contenders. The Heat were supposedly one of the frontrunners to land Aldridge.

While Aldridge is no longer the superstar he used to be, he provides solid production and sound leadership. He will help the Nets in a variety of different ways as they compete for a championship.

Of course, Brooklyn is one of the best places for Aldridge to go to in order to win a title. The Nets are led by superstars James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Aldridge has career averages 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.