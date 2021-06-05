- Report: Kendrick Nunn among guards on New York Knicks’ radar
Report: Kendrick Nunn among guards on New York Knicks’ radar
- Updated: June 5, 2021
After a very disappointing season, the Miami Heat will have some tough decisions to make regarding players on their roster who will be free agents.
One of them, guard Kendrick Nunn, is rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks.
Kendrick Nunn is among the guards who have been on the Knicks’ radar, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/LMpIq5jqbQ
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 5, 2021
As one of multiple undrafted players on Miami’s roster, Nunn is an inspiring success story. He was a revelation last season as a rookie, and he improved his shooting percentages across the board in 2020-21.
Unfortunately, he played poorly in the playoffs, and his team got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Knicks had an unexpectedly good season, as they finished fourth place in the Eastern Conference despite being expected to miss the postseason.
Their future looks bright, but they badly need offensive firepower, especially in the backcourt.
Nunn could help fit that bill with his ability to get hot from 3-point range and provide an offensive spark either as a starter or off the bench.
Some expect him to get offers of around $15 million a year when free agency begins later this summer.
