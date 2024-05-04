Miami Heat News

Some speculate that Daryl Morey is leaking rumors of potential Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat split

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Daryl Morey Philadelphia 76ers
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat has suddenly become a hot topic following the team’s elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

There have been reports raising questions about whether he and the Heat will last as partners, with some chatter even linking him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The buzz has come as a bit of a surprise, and now, some speculation appears to be forming that 76ers executive Daryl Morey may be to blame for the recent leaks.

Butler’s 2023-24 season ended in frustrating fashion, with the veteran missing Miami’s entire playoff series against the Boston Celtics due to injury. With Butler sidelined, the Heat couldn’t keep up with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, falling in five games.

The 34-year-old’s absence robbed the NBA world of a chance to see “Playoff Jimmy.” During his stint with the Heat, Butler has earned a reputation as a stellar playoff performer, due in part to the fact that he helped Miami reach the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Butler, a six-time All-Star, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from long range.

The Heat have the star wing under contract through the 2024-25 season as things currently stand. He also has a player option in his deal for the 2025-26 campaign.

Miami may need to look itself in the mirror this offseason and evaluate its place in the NBA title picture moving forward. While the team has shown that it can never counted out of the championship race, Butler is aging, and the Heat need to take advantage of his value one way or another.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Butler and the Heat. The former first-round pick had a stint with the 76ers earlier in his career that ended quickly, but maybe there’s a world where he’ll end up with Philly once again in the future.

For now, he’s a core member of the Heat, who may choose to make some moves this offseason that give Butler a real shot at helping the team to a title next season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Nikola Jovic Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem says he likes to stay in Nikola Jovic’s ear with positivity and text messages
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent challenges former Miami Heat coach for questioning veteran’s impact on team
Miami Heat News
Joe Mazzulla Celtics
Celtics conduct unusual move ahead of pivotal Game 3 vs. Heat
Miami Heat News
Celtics
NBA coach after Celtics lost to Heat in Game 2: ‘They’re not going to screw this up, are they?’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?