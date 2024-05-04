Some speculate that Daryl Morey is leaking rumors of potential Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat split

Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat has suddenly become a hot topic following the team’s elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

There have been reports raising questions about whether he and the Heat will last as partners, with some chatter even linking him to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The buzz has come as a bit of a surprise, and now, some speculation appears to be forming that 76ers executive Daryl Morey may be to blame for the recent leaks.

Hollinger. Aldridge. And virtually everyone I know on the ESPN NBA side. Somebody is leaking this. And I don’t think it’s the Heat or Butler’s side. https://t.co/FqHQsAPRW0 — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 4, 2024

My best guess — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 4, 2024

Or maybe it’s the GM who likes to talk — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 4, 2024

Butler’s 2023-24 season ended in frustrating fashion, with the veteran missing Miami’s entire playoff series against the Boston Celtics due to injury. With Butler sidelined, the Heat couldn’t keep up with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, falling in five games.

The 34-year-old’s absence robbed the NBA world of a chance to see “Playoff Jimmy.” During his stint with the Heat, Butler has earned a reputation as a stellar playoff performer, due in part to the fact that he helped Miami reach the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023.

During the 2023-24 regular season, Butler, a six-time All-Star, averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from long range.

The Heat have the star wing under contract through the 2024-25 season as things currently stand. He also has a player option in his deal for the 2025-26 campaign.

Miami may need to look itself in the mirror this offseason and evaluate its place in the NBA title picture moving forward. While the team has shown that it can never counted out of the championship race, Butler is aging, and the Heat need to take advantage of his value one way or another.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Butler and the Heat. The former first-round pick had a stint with the 76ers earlier in his career that ended quickly, but maybe there’s a world where he’ll end up with Philly once again in the future.

For now, he’s a core member of the Heat, who may choose to make some moves this offseason that give Butler a real shot at helping the team to a title next season.