Miami Heat News

Pat Riley seemingly protects Tyler Herro as he takes exception to Udonis Haslem’s comments

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Pat Riley Miami Heat

Miami Heat president Pat Riley apparently had an issue with team legend Udonis Haslem’s recent comments about guard Tyler Herro.

Earlier this month, Haslem was on ESPN and stated that Herro is better suited as a sixth man in Miami.

“I think for Tyler, his role, I think he’s great as a sixth man,” Haslem said. “When he won Sixth Man of the Year, I think that’s a great role for Tyler. I think moving into the future, in today’s NBA, you can still be sixth man. You can still get all your money. You can still get All-Star. You can still do all of that in today’s NBA.”

The Heat legend even went as far to suggest that the Heat are better off when Duncan Robinson is in the starting lineup over Herro.

“That takes nothing away from what Tyler does as a basketball player, but for our chemistry, we’re better when we got Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup making plays, being that trigger for us, and spreading and creating for other guys,” Haslem said.

Riley was not a fan of Haslem’s comments, calling Herro a “starter” in his recent press conference.

In addition, Riley pointed out that Haslem works for the Heat and should not have made his comments on ESPN.

It’s certainly a tricky situation, as Haslem is a legendary member of the Miami organization, but Riley and the rest of the Miami front office certainly don’t want Haslem undermining what the team is building on the roster.

While Haslem may feel that Herro is better suited as a sixth man, the Heat clearly haven’t felt that way in recent seasons.

Herro has started 107 of the 109 games he’s appeared in during the regular season the last two seasons. He made 40 starts in 42 appearances this season, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

With Jimmy Butler out for Miami’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Herro was forced into a lead role on offense alongside Bam Adebayo. The Heat guard averaged 16.8 points and 5.4 assists per game in five playoff games.

Hopefully, Riley and Haslem can get on the same page when it comes to their thoughts on the roster, especially if Haslem plans on making any more public statements about how he believes players should be utilized.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Pat Riley Miami Heat
‘If you’re not on the court…keep your mouth shut’: Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler’s recent trolling
Miami Heat News
Daryl Morey Philadelphia 76ers
Some speculate that Daryl Morey is leaking rumors of potential Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat split
Miami Heat News
Nikola Jovic Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem says he likes to stay in Nikola Jovic’s ear with positivity and text messages
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent challenges former Miami Heat coach for questioning veteran’s impact on team
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?