Report: Miami Heat coaches didn’t want specific ‘skilled outside player’

The Miami Heat coaching staff did not want to add a specific “skilled outside” player to the roster, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“By the way, it’s not just [Pat] Riley calling shots on all this,” Jackson wrote. “Arisons have final say when big $$ involved. Spo (Erik Spoelstra) has major input. Andy’s [Elisburg] voice obviously heard. And I can tell you this: It’s not always Pat or Andy or Arisons who express reservation about adding a particular player. Not naming the player, but there was skilled outside player that the coaching staff didn’t want, per staffer.”

While it’s unclear who the player exactly was, it appears that Riley isn’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to making choices. It’s possible that Spoelstra and his staff could be in disagreement over adding a certain player to the roster.

There reportedly are several factors that could lead to Miami being selective about a player, including a no-trade clause, injury concerns and whether or not the player fits into the franchise’s culture.

“In other words, they’re selective about who they pursue not because just one particular key Heat executive/owner is selective,” Jackson wrote regarding the Heat. “Concerns could range from ‘guy has a no trade clause’ to ‘injury prone’ to ‘unnecessarily high salary that will torpedo all our flexibility’ to ‘not a Heat culture guy’ etc.”

When it comes to a no-trade clause, it’s possible that it relates to Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal, who was traded prior to the 2023-24 regular season by the Washington Wizards. Beal has a no-trade clause on his deal, which makes it tough to move him since he must approve any destination.

It was also reported that the Heat were turned off by the idea of inheriting Beal’s no-trade clause when he was on the trade block last offseason.

It’s interesting that Miami’s decision-making process allows for so many voices to be heard, but it’s also likely why there is so much continuity from Spoelstra and the coaching staff to Riley and the front office.

If the two groups are on the same page about adding a player, it makes it a lot easier for Spoelstra to integrate a new acquisition into the rotation and his system.

For example, Miami added guard Terry Rozier ahead of the trade deadline during the 2023-24 regular season, a move that upgraded the team’s play at the guard spot. Rozier unfortunately went down with a neck injury that cost him Miami’s entire postseason run, but it appears that he was a player everyone was comfortable with adding to the roster.

Miami has been rumored to be interested in some big-name players like Beal and Damian Lillard in the past, although the team didn’t end up adding either prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

Now, Miami is gearing up for the offseason after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs this season. Jimmy Butler (MCL injury) missed the team’s first-round series against Boston, but the Heat may need to improve upon the roster after finishing with the No. 8 seed for the second straight season.

Hopefully, Riley, Spoelstra and owner Micky Arison can all align on the player or players that they want to add to the roster ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.