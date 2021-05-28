Report: Kendrick Nunn could receive offers in the $15 million a year range

The Miami Heat’s season is on the brink of ending as they are currently down 3-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The series against the Bucks has shown that the Heat need to change the roster if they are going to get back to the NBA Finals.

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is one of the players on the team that is scheduled to enter free agency this offseason, and a recent report gives an idea of what type of contract he might receive.

“Sources tell The Athletic that Nunn could get offers in the $15 million a year range and [Duncan] Robinson perhaps even more, especially if he can burn all the tape of him guarding Khris Middleton,” wrote John Hollinger of The Athletic.

In two seasons with the Heat, Nunn has averaged 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

Although he averaged less points per game this season compared to last season, the 25-year-old showed lots of improvement in his game, especially in his efficiency and consistency on offense. Nunn also showed some signs of improvement on the defensive end.

Given that Nunn will be a restricted free agent, the Heat will have the opportunity to match whatever offer he receives from other teams.

Throughout the series against the Bucks so far, Nunn is averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, all of which are significantly lower than his regular season averages for this year.

It will surely be interesting to see whether or not the Heat decide to retain Nunn.