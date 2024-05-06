Miami Heat News

‘If you’re not on the court…keep your mouth shut’: Pat Riley on Jimmy Butler’s recent trolling

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Pat Riley Miami Heat

Miami Heat president Pat Riley seemingly took exception to Jimmy Butler’s decision to troll the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Butler uploaded the following post to Instagram after the Heat beat the Celtics in Game 2 of their first-round series at TD Garden.

Sans Butler, the Heat beat the Celtics by 10 points in Game 2. Superb 3-point shooting guided the Heat to their lone win of the series, considering the team knocked down a franchise playoff record 23 3s and shot 53.5 percent from 3-point range.

Seven players knocked down at least one 3-pointer, with Tyler Herro burying a team-high six of them. Herro led the Heat in scoring with 24 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from deep while also dishing out a whopping 14 assists.

Another contributing factor in Miami’s Game 2 win was the play of Celtics star big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis had maybe his worst game as a Celtic, as he finished with just six points on 1-of-9 shooting from the floor and also turned the ball over twice.

But after winning Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, Miami was massively outplayed for the remainder of the series.

The Celtics went on to win both Games 3 and 4 at Kaseya Center by double digits to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. From there, Boston closed out the series with a dominant Game 5 win to end Miami’s season in the first round.

Following Miami’s elimination, footage surfaced of Butler saying that if he had been healthy against Boston, the Heat would have eliminated the Celtics for the second year in a row.

While a healthy Butler could have provided the Heat with a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor, it’s difficult to argue that his presence alone would have swung the balance in what turned out to be such a lopsided series.

The Celtics are arguably a better team than they were a year ago, when they lost in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. Furthermore, Miami lost both Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in the 2023 offseason, both of whom were key pieces of the team’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Daryl Morey Philadelphia 76ers
Some speculate that Daryl Morey is leaking rumors of potential Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat split
Miami Heat News
Nikola Jovic Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem says he likes to stay in Nikola Jovic’s ear with positivity and text messages
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent challenges former Miami Heat coach for questioning veteran’s impact on team
Miami Heat News
Joe Mazzulla Celtics
Celtics conduct unusual move ahead of pivotal Game 3 vs. Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?