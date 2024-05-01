Miami Heat News

Udonis Haslem says he likes to stay in Nikola Jovic’s ear with positivity and text messages

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Nikola Jovic Miami Heat
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem is still doing whatever he can to help his hometown team win championships.

After retiring as a player and moving into a front office role with the Heat, Haslem is hoping to help the team return to glory, and he knows that he needs to get the most out of Miami’s players in order for that goal to become a reality.

He seems to be taking a particular interest in the development of Heat youngster Nikola Jovic. Haslem revealed that he’s been staying in the 20-year-old’s ear with lots of positivity and text messages.

“I’m more so verbal and mental with Niko,” Haslem said. “There’s a lot of potential there, so I like to stay in his ear with a lot of positivity and send him text messages and stuff.”

Jovic has about two seasons of NBA experience under his belt. Haslem retired with 20. As such, the 43-year-old certainly has a lot of wisdom to pass down to the second-year pro.

During his rookie season, Jovic didn’t see the floor much. This season, it has been a different story. He made 38 starts (and 46 total appearances) in the regular season, and he has started all four of Miami’s playoff games so far.

In the Heat’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics, he is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from long range.

Miami, dealing with a 1-3 hole in its series against Boston, is facing an uphill battle as the team tries to keep its season alive, but Jovic’s growth will matter for years — not just this season. The former first-round pick could become a long-term piece of the puzzle for the Heat depending on how the chips fall.

In the 2023-24 regular season, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from deep.

Haslem, who won three rings with the Heat during his playing career, is looking to add to his collection in his new role. If Miami wants to keep its title hopes alive this season, it will need to earn a win over the Celtics on the road on Wednesday in Game 5 before also winning Games 6 and 7.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent challenges former Miami Heat coach for questioning veteran’s impact on team
Miami Heat News
Joe Mazzulla Celtics
Celtics conduct unusual move ahead of pivotal Game 3 vs. Heat
Miami Heat News
Celtics
NBA coach after Celtics lost to Heat in Game 2: ‘They’re not going to screw this up, are they?’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler
Tyler Herro reveals Jimmy Butler’s motivational text to him before start of Heat-Celtics series
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?