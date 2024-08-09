Dan Le Batard divulges ‘partial information’ on scenario where Anthony Edwards could end up with Miami Heat

Dan Le Batard shared some interesting information on the future of the Minnesota Timberwolves and how it could possibly help the Miami Heat.

According to Le Batard, there is a possibility that Anthony Edwards could request a trade to the Miami Heat if Alex Rodriguez doesn’t take over as the owner for the Timberwolves for Glen Taylor, which could lead to president of basketball operations Tim Connelly leaving the franchise.

Could Anthony Edwards end up on the Miami Heat? Dan Le Batard shares some of speculative information he's heard that could bring Anthony Edwards to Miami. WATCH: https://t.co/vZT03dEYOB pic.twitter.com/5a1ZV1CHIk — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 8, 2024

“I have partial information on something that will be explosive if it happens,” Le Batard said. “And I’m just going to set you up for something here that is speculative right now, but is something to keep an eye on. Glen Taylor is the owner of the Timberwolves, and I don’t think anyone considers him a good owner. And he sold the team to Alex Rodriguez. There’s an arbitration coming up in which we’re going to find out who gets that team. Is it gonna be Glen Taylor or is it gonna be A-Rod? “And this is what you need to watch out for, okay? If Glen Taylor keeps the team, what’s going to happen after that is they’re going to lose their team president Tim Connelly. He’s going to leave because he signed a long-term deal with the A-Rod team, and I think it’s contingent, I believe, on A-Rod being the owner. Everybody thought A-Rod was going to be the owner of that team. And if Tim Connelly leaves, the next step on that is Anthony Edwards possibly wanting to leave with him and requesting a trade to Miami.”

There are certainly a lot of things that need to happen for Edwards to want out of Minnesota, and there is no guarantee that Connelly leaving the franchise would guarantee that the star guard would also want to leave.

Still, this isn’t the first time that Edwards has been linked to Miami. Earlier this week, Bill Simmons teased Edwards’ relationship with Heat big man Bam Adebayo. Ironically, both players could be unrestricted free agents at the same time since Adebayo signed a three-year extension on his contract this offseason.

Minnesota certainly won’t want to trade Edwards – a former No. 1 overall pick – especially since he led the franchise to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023-24 season. However, if the All-Star guard asks for the trade, the Timberwolves may be pressured into moving him rather than risk having a disgruntled star on their roster.

Edwards could be a perfect player to team up with Adebayo in the future since Jimmy Butler is aging and entering the final season of his contract (Butler has a player option for the 2025-26 season).

In the 2023-24 season, Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from 3-point range. His impressive play early in his NBA career earned him a spot on Team USA in the Olympics this summer.