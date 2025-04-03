Miami Heat News

Report: Miami Heat will remain undermanned on Thursday as they fight to keep win streak alive

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Andrew Wiggins Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat have enjoyed a strong stretch lately after getting through the worst part of their season. The Heat are winners of every one of their last six games played and earned the most impressive victory of their win streak so far on Wednesday.

Miami beat the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden, and Haywood Highsmith was one of several players to reach double digits in scoring for Miami. He scored 10 points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

However, Highsmith (Achilles soreness) might not suit up in Miami’s Thursday contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, as he’s questionable to play for Miami along with Duncan Robinson (back), who’s been sidelined for some time.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins, Kevin Love, Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith and Terry Rozier will all be sidelined on Thursday.

Wiggins is maybe the best player who will be sidelined for the Heat against Memphis, and he hasn’t taken the court for Miami since the team’s win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 27. He’s played in 15 games with the Heat in the 2024-25 season and is averaging 19.9 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from 3-point range.

But fortunately for Miami, it will be taking on a Grizzlies team that’s been reeling of late. Memphis shockingly decided to cut ties with Taylor Jenkins recently to end his head-coaching tenure with the team, and the Grizzlies haven’t won a single game since his dismissal. The team is riding a four-game losing streak and lost to the Golden State Warriors in its most recent matchup.

Additionally, while the Grizzlies have done a solid job in road games this season, they haven’t been unstoppable. Memphis has a road record of 19-18 on the campaign and last picked up a road win when the team faced off against a lowly Utah Jazz squad late last month.

There are clearly a lot of factors at play going into Thursday’s matchup. The Heat will hope to come out on top and extend their win streak to seven games.

By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

