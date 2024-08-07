Bill Simmons teases Anthony Edwards connection with Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shared some interesting thoughts on Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards liking Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Edwards is currently teammates with Adebayo and being coached by Spoelstra during the 2024 Olympics with Team USA.

Bill Simmons on Team USA storylines “When does the first you know, Ant Edwards really loves Bam and Spoelstra and his experience with them. Don’t be surprised…. Story drop. Am I dropping it now??” (Per Bill Simmons Pod) 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNSbyJidHZ — Emo Jimmy (@HeatCulture13) August 7, 2024

While Simmons seems to think this could be a storyline in the future, it would take a trade between Miami and Minnesota to unite all three together with the Heat.

Edwards is entering the first season of a five-year deal with the Timberwolves that runs through the 2028-29 campaign. One of the best young players in the NBA, Edwards led Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023-24 season before losing to the Dallas Mavericks.

Given Minnesota’s investment in Edwards – a former No. 1 overall pick – financially, it’s hard to see the franchise entertaining any trades for him after such an exciting 2023-24 season.

It’s possible that down the line that Edwards could ask for a trade, which would put Minnesota in a tough spot, but it does not appear that is the case right now.

As for the Heat, they locked Adebayo for the long haul this offseason by signing him to a three-year extension that will kick in beginning in the 2026-27 season. The extension ties Adebayo to Miami for the next five seasons, the same length that Edwards is tied to Minnesota.

It is possible that way down the line once both deals are up that Edwards and Adebayo could look to team up, but it’s hard to project what the cap situation would look like for the Heat that far in advance.

Adebayo is a clear centerpiece of Miami’s future, especially since star Jimmy Butler is aging and nearing the end of his current contract with the franchise. Butler could always extend his deal with the Heat, but if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on a deal, Miami may be in the market for a new running mate with Adebayo in the future.

Spoelstra, who has won two NBA titles in Miami and led the Heat to six NBA Finals appearances, is clearly one of the most respected coaches in the NBA.

It’s a good sign for the Heat that so many great players get to play for him while he’s an assistant with Team USA since it could lead to them wanting to play for him in the future.