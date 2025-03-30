Miami Heat News

Report: Ex-Miami Heat guard will sign contract to become highest-paid basketball player in Europe

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Former NBA guard Kendrick Nunn is long removed from his stint playing for the Miami Heat organization. He last suited up for the Heat near the start of the decade in the 2020-21 season and appeared in 56 regular-season games with the team as well as four contests in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Even if Nunn is no longer playing in the NBA or for the Heat, he’s still playing basketball at a high level overseas. He’s averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range across 31 games played with the EuroLeague’s Panathinaikos in the 2024-25 season, and the professional Greek team is set to reward Nunn with a hefty contract extension.

According to Luca D’Alessandro, Nunn is slated to become the highest-paid basketball player in the continent of Europe.

Nunn started out his NBA career in Miami after going undrafted and maybe peaked as a player in the league in his rookie campaign. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 15.3 points per game on 43.9 percent shooting from the floor and finished second behind only Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year voting.

After such a productive regular season, Nunn then helped Miami make a run to the NBA Finals in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He suited up in 15 playoff games for the Heat and averaged 6.1 points per contest in that stretch.

But Nunn spent just one more season in Miami after his memorable rookie campaign. An injury cost him the entire 2021-22 season after he joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

He then carved out brief stints with the Lakers and Washington Wizards in the 2022-23 season and hasn’t played in the league since then.

When Nunn played for the Heat earlier on in his NBA career, it seemed as if he had a long and productive pro career ahead of him. However, he’s now out of the NBA after spending just a few seasons in the league.

There isn’t a whole lot of evidence to suggest that Nunn will get another chance to play in the best basketball league in the world anytime soon, but fans of the Heat should expect him to continue to serve as a dominant offensive player overseas.

