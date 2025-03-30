Terry Rozier admits his style of play isn’t the best fit for Heat: ‘I kind of know what Coach wants me to do’

Guard Terry Rozier has had quite the wayward month of March for the Miami Heat. He’s averaging 6.8 points per game on 32.4 percent shooting from the field and 26.2 percent from 3-point range and was benched for several of the team’s contests earlier in the month.

Rozier has played in just one contest for the Heat since suiting up against the New York Knicks on March 17, and that came versus the Philadelphia 76ers on March 29. He barely logged over four minutes of action in that contest and finished with zero points after he missed both of his shot attempts from the field.

Before he saw the floor for a brief period against Philadelphia, he admitted that his style of play isn’t exactly a hand-in-glove fit with the Heat.

“I think it’s just my style of play hasn’t been the best fit for what we want to do,” Rozier said. “So I’m just seeing what works and what Coach likes and what fits best for the team, I’ve kind of been fighting. I kind of know what Coach wants me to do. Just got to do it.”

Rozier is amid his least productive season in some time. First off, he’s been off from a scoring standpoint for much of the campaign. He’s averaging just 11 points per game in his first full season with the Heat. Rozier hasn’t averaged fewer points per contest since he was in just his fourth NBA season and played for the Boston Celtics.

His scoring efficiency hasn’t been any better, as the former University of Louisville standout is converting just 39.5 percent of his shots from the floor and 29.9 percent of his 3s.

The Heat may have traded for Rozier ahead of the 2024 trade deadline in the hope that he would provide the team with a consistent scoring punch, yet he’s been a streaky scorer for Miami this season to put it mildly.

What makes Rozier’s lackluster offensive season especially worrisome is that he’s not making up for his scoring woes by contributing at a high level in other facets of the game. He’s averaging the fewest assists and rebounds per game since he was a sophomore in the NBA and played just 17.1 minutes per game.

The writing may be on the wall for Rozier’s tenure in Miami after how awry his 2024-25 season has gone, and fans of the Heat shouldn’t be surprised if he finds himself in quite a few trade rumors in the offseason.