Video: Shaquille O’Neal says Tyler Herro is just as good as Trae Young and Luka Doncic
- Updated: October 22, 2021
At the start of his third season in the NBA, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro seems to be on the verge of a breakout season.
In fact, former Heat star Shaquille O’Neal said on Thursday that Herro is on the same level as Trae Young and Luka Doncic.
Herro had an outstanding preseason, and he continued his torrid play in the Heat’s season opener.
The University of Kentucky product had 27 points on red-hot shooting, as well as five assists as Miami beat down the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 137-95.
Herro had a strong rookie season, but his sophomore season was marred by inconsistency and health issues. In general, it was a frustrating season for the Heat, as they lost in the first round of the playoffs just months after reaching the NBA Finals.
After dominating the Bucks, the Heat are poised for a very strong season, and team officials are reportedly optimistic about how things will turn out.
