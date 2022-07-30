Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo recently explained that his Bam Youth Basketball Clinic represents a way for him to give back to the Miami community.

“It’s a great thing just because I didn’t have this type of opportunity when I was younger,” Adebayo said. “Being able to be somebody who can give kids an opportunity to play basketball. I started in sixth grade. They’re starting in first and second, so they get ahead of the curve.”

In addition, Adebayo noted how his five seasons as a member of the Heat have created a bond that makes his clinic so rewarding.

“The community supports me so much,” Adebayo said. “They show me so much love. … At least I can do this [for the community].”

This year’s edition of the clinic, which took place Saturday, drew over 200 kids at a cost of $100 per participant. However, Adebayo graciously donated 50 spots for local children to take part.

Adebayo began his time in the Heat organization as the 14th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. In his first two seasons, he showed a strong work ethic and plenty of promise.

Over the next three seasons, he came into his own and averaged double-doubles during the 2019-20 season and this past season. He narrowly missed that distinction during the 2020-21 campaign, when he averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

In addition to his production in those areas, Adebayo has evolved into a defensive force during his time in the NBA.

In the past month, his name has come up in connection to rumors about the Heat potentially trading for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. That’s surely been a lot for him to deal with, though he understands the business side of the game.

For now, Adebayo is focused on getting prepared for the 2022-23 season and will continue to make every effort to keep Heat fans happy with his play.