NBA general manager believes Bam Adebayo is the best big in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic - Heat Nation

One NBA general manager believes that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is the best big man in the NBA behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

“I think he’s the best big in the league behind Nikola Jokic because of his athletic versatility, his passing, he can play big or small, and guard on the perimeter,” one NBA general manager told HoopsHype. “I’m thinking about the playoffs, not the regular season. He can beat Rudy Gobert down the floor and guard Joel Embiid. He can match up with Giannis Antetokounmpo if the [Milwaukee] Bucks go small. He’s good at preventing guys from getting to their spots and taking comfortable shots. I don’t know what else you want from your five?”

That’s some major praise for Adebayo, as Jokic is the league’s reigning MVP.

While Adebayo is out of the lineup for the Heat right now due to a thumb injury, he was off to a strong start in the 2021-22 season before going down.

The University of Kentucky product is averaging 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

Adebayo is also the anchor of Miami’s defense, and his impact on that end of the floor is certainly what makes him one of the top big men in the NBA.

Jokic is still the class of the NBA at the center position, as he is averaging 25.8 points, 14.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game this season. However, Adebayo is already gaining the respect around the league to put him in the same category as Jokic this early in his career.