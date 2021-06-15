The 2020-21 NBA season may have ended in disappointment for the Miami Heat, but two of their players still received an important honor.

Forward Jimmy Butler and big man Bam Adebayo both earned a spot on the All-Defensive Second Team.

One of the reasons the Heat acquired Butler nearly two years ago was his prowess on both ends of the floor. This year, he accomplished the rare feat of tallying eight consecutive seasons with at least 100 steals.

Adebayo was considered by most Heat fans and head coach Erik Spoelstra as a prime candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Although he ended up getting snubbed, being named to an All-Defensive team may soften the blow a bit.

After a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals last year, the Heat were hoping to return to the championship series this summer and attend to unfinished business.

Instead, the team was ravaged by health and injury issues all season and ended up getting swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.