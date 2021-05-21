Bam Adebayo’s one-word reaction to not being selected finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

The finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award were announced on Thursday, and surprisingly, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo wasn’t one of them.

The University of Kentucky product reacted on social media to the snub.

Adebayo once again raised his game this season. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the regular season and helped the Heat avoid the play-in tournament.

But it was his defense that caused teammates and head coach Erik Spoelstra to rave about him. In fact, Spoelstra made it clear that Adebayo should’ve been one of the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Adebayo himself boldly proclaimed that he should win the honor after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics last week.

The Heat will have a tough road towards a repeat trip to the NBA Finals, as they will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Of course, Miami upset Milwaukee in last year’s postseason, thanks in large part to Adebayo’s defense and rebounding.