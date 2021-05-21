- Bam Adebayo’s one-word reaction to not being selected finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Jimmy Butler sends scary warning ahead of Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
- Jimmy Butler looks freakishly muscular ahead of Miami Heat playoff series vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Erik Spoelstra provides big update on Miami Heat roster ahead of Game 1 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Dwyane Wade expresses excitement about rooting for Utah Jazz in postseason
- Zaire Wade seen working out with former NBA shooting guard
- Jrue Holiday says Milwaukee Bucks have more talent than Miami Heat
- Report: ESPN hires Chris Bosh to make numerous studio appearances throughout NBA postseason
- Report: Miami Heat mentioned as potential landing spot for Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Report: Miami Heat issue major update about capacity for home games in 1st round of playoffs
Bam Adebayo’s one-word reaction to not being selected finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Updated: May 20, 2021
The finalists for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award were announced on Thursday, and surprisingly, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo wasn’t one of them.
The University of Kentucky product reacted on social media to the snub.
Haha.
— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) May 21, 2021
Adebayo once again raised his game this season. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the regular season and helped the Heat avoid the play-in tournament.
But it was his defense that caused teammates and head coach Erik Spoelstra to rave about him. In fact, Spoelstra made it clear that Adebayo should’ve been one of the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Adebayo himself boldly proclaimed that he should win the honor after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics last week.
The Heat will have a tough road towards a repeat trip to the NBA Finals, as they will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Of course, Miami upset Milwaukee in last year’s postseason, thanks in large part to Adebayo’s defense and rebounding.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login