- Updated: May 2, 2021
On Sunday, the Miami Heat scored a 121-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets to keep their hopes of making the playoffs outright alive.
Jimmy Butler had 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and after the game, his teammates honored him for reaching a big milestone that only two players have ever attained.
Our #JIMVP does it on both ends of the floor
Congrats, @JimmyButler! pic.twitter.com/oR1ewcO2oc
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 3, 2021
For all of his exploits as a scorer and a facilitator, one of the things the Heat and their fans value most about Butler is his prowess on the defensive end.
It has earned him four selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team throughout his career.
Miami was also aided on Sunday by the strong play of Bam Adebayo, who had 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Guard Kendrick Nunn also continued his strong play of late with 19 points.
The Heat will have to keep up their improved play, as they will have a tough schedule to close out the 2020-21 regular season.
