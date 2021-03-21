Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry reportedly prefers to be traded to the Miami Heat at this year’s trade deadline due to his close friendship with Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Heat are one of the teams that have pursued Lowry ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

“Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract,” O’Connor wrote. “But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.”

It was also reported by O’Connor that the Heat would need to part ways with either Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro to acquire Lowry from Toronto.

This season, Lowry is averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 points, 7.5 assists per game.

However, Lowry will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, and Miami would be making a serious win-now move by trading for him.

The Heat are currently 22-21 this season and are the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.