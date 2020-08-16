There’s no doubt that sharpshooter Duncan Robinson gives the Miami Heat an added edge, but one stat shows that Robinson may in fact be more important to Miami’s success than any other player on the team.

In fact, the stat concludes that Robinson is one of the most impactful players in the entire NBA when it comes to his team’s win probability.

Win Probability Added for 2019-2020 Season: Oh you know just Dame, Harden, Davis, & then DUNCAN ROBINSON pic.twitter.com/uLldHCrwyB — Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBAat5R) August 15, 2020

It’s a pretty incredible list of players to look at. That’s especially true when considering the superstars that Robinson shares the top of the list with.

Damian Lillard is at the very top. That comes as little surprise after he was named the NBA’s bubble MVP and practically dragged his Portland Trail Blazers to the postseason.

As for James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, the two former players have won MVP awards, and the latter is widely considered to be one of the most dominant big men in the entire NBA.

Robinson may not have any major accolades under his belt yet, but he’s truly making a name for himself in the league.

This season, Robinson is averaging 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from deep. He’s taken his scoring to another level in the bubble and is currently averaging 15.0 points per game over the last eight contests despite scoring zero points in the team’s final regular season game.

In those final eight matchups, he finished with double-digit point totals in all but two games.

Now, Robinson has the opportunity to prove his value on a much bigger stage as the Heat prepare for a postseason run.