- Insane Stat Proves How Crucial Duncan Robinson Is to Miami Heat’s Success
- Chris Bosh Discusses Difficult Encounter With Tyson Chandler at His Honeymoon After 2011 Finals Defeat
- Goran Dragic Indicates He Doesn’t Know If He’ll Start for Miami Heat in Playoffs
- Details Emerge About Jimmy Butler’s Hilariously Expensive Coffee Shop Inside NBA Bubble
- Miami Heat Rumors: Sense That Meyers Leonard’s Tenure With Team ‘Winding Down’
- Goran Dragic Explains How Heat’s Confrontational Culture Allows Jimmy Butler to Thrive
- Video: Charles Barkley Destroys Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler on National TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler’s Savage Response When Asked About His Relationship With Chris Paul
- Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury
Insane Stat Proves How Crucial Duncan Robinson Is to Miami Heat’s Success
- Updated: August 16, 2020
There’s no doubt that sharpshooter Duncan Robinson gives the Miami Heat an added edge, but one stat shows that Robinson may in fact be more important to Miami’s success than any other player on the team.
In fact, the stat concludes that Robinson is one of the most impactful players in the entire NBA when it comes to his team’s win probability.
Win Probability Added for 2019-2020 Season:
Oh you know just Dame, Harden, Davis, & then DUNCAN ROBINSON pic.twitter.com/uLldHCrwyB
— Clutch NBA (@ClutchNBAat5R) August 15, 2020
It’s a pretty incredible list of players to look at. That’s especially true when considering the superstars that Robinson shares the top of the list with.
Damian Lillard is at the very top. That comes as little surprise after he was named the NBA’s bubble MVP and practically dragged his Portland Trail Blazers to the postseason.
As for James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, the two former players have won MVP awards, and the latter is widely considered to be one of the most dominant big men in the entire NBA.
Robinson may not have any major accolades under his belt yet, but he’s truly making a name for himself in the league.
This season, Robinson is averaging 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from deep. He’s taken his scoring to another level in the bubble and is currently averaging 15.0 points per game over the last eight contests despite scoring zero points in the team’s final regular season game.
In those final eight matchups, he finished with double-digit point totals in all but two games.
Now, Robinson has the opportunity to prove his value on a much bigger stage as the Heat prepare for a postseason run.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login