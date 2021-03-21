The Toronto Raptors reportedly could move point guard Kyle Lowry at the trade deadline, and the Miami Heat reportedly are interested.

“League sources say the Heat are pursuing a deal for Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry harder than anyone, though the Clippers and Sixers retain interest,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote. “Lowry recently said he wants to retire with the Raptors even if he needs to sign a one-day contract. But if he gets dealt, league sources say his preferred destination is Miami because of his close friendship with Jimmy Butler.”

While Lowry may be interested in playing in Miami, the Heat reportedly would have to part ways with one of Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro to get a deal done.

“The Raptors would require at least Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Miami in any potential deal, sources added,” O’Connor wrote. “And since Lowry makes $30 million, the Heat would need to give about $24 million in total salary. Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for next season, would likely need to be included (or Kelly Olynyk, who makes $13.6 million). If draft pick compensation were required, the Heat can trade only first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.”

The Heat would likely want to keep Herro since he is under contract for two more seasons following the 2020-21 campaign, but Robinson is a restricted free agent at the end of this season.

If Miami doesn’t envision Robinson as part of its future, it could use him to trade for Lowry in a win-now move.

The Heat are currently 22-21 this season after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.