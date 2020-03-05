Tyler Herro Fires Back at Detractors Who Label Jimmy Butler Bad Teammate

The bond is strong between Miami Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

Recently, the rookie took a shot at naysayers who’ve claimed that Butler is a bad teammate.

Butler, 30, began his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2011.

Although he played with them for the first six years of his career, the Bulls traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 in an effort to rebuild. Towards the end of his tenure in Chicago, the hard-nosed star clashed with coaches and younger teammates.

Unfortunately, the bad teammate label followed him in short stints in Minnesota and Philadelphia.

The small forward notoriously embarrassed the Timberwolves at the beginning of the 2018-19 NBA season. Butler missed training camp, called out team executives and delivered a defiant television interview to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on the squad’s problems.

Yet, Butler has been a nearly perfect teammate in Miami. As a matter of fact, Heat players and coaches are constantly praising him for his amazing leadership, example-setting and humility.

The veteran has supported and boosted the youngsters on the team, such as Herro. As a result, the Heat are having one of their best seasons in franchise history.

The five-time All-Star is posting 20.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game this season.