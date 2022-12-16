Dwyane Wade showers Tyler Herro with love after he drops 41 points in Miami Heat win

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showed some major love to Heat guard Tyler Herro after he put up a strong performance in the team’s win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Herro had one of the best games of his career, scoring 41 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field (10-for-15 from beyond the arc). The University of Kentucky product added six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for Miami in the win.

Wade took to Instagram to shout out the Heat’s young star.

Thursday’s win was a big one for the Heat, as it got the team back to .500 on the season. Miami has gotten off to a slow start this season, but with Herro, Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo now healthy, the team should turn things around.

Herro has appeared in just 22 of the team’s 30 games this season, but he’s been a solid scorer once again in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Sixth Man of the Year in the 2021-22 season, Herro is averaging 21.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Herro’s performance on Thursday was a historic one, as he became just the third player in the history of the NBA to hit nine or more 3-pointers in consecutive games.

Per Heat: Tyler Herro became just the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine three-pointers in consecutive games (joining only Stephen Curry and James Harden) and the first ever to do it on a back-to-back. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 16, 2022

Herro shot 9-for-17 from beyond the arc on Wednesday night in Miami’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished that game with 35 points.

It’s really cool to see Wade still keeping tabs on the team that he spent most of his career with, especially since he’s now part of the ownership group in Utah.

The three-time champion is arguably the greatest player in Miami Heat history, leading the team to a ton of success during his time with the franchise.

In his storied NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season, and Wade was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

Herro is trying to follow in Wade’s footsteps as the next great shooting guard for the Heat. Early in his NBA career, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year is off to a good start.