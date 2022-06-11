Dwyane Wade says Stephen Curry should be added to NBA’s Mount Rushmore

In Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, superstar guard Stephen Curry put in an incredible performance to help lift his team to a victory and a 2-2 tie in the best-of-seven series.

After the incredible performance, Curry received a serious honor from Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Wade went out of his way to claim that Curry belongs on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore.

Read my comment in the comment section ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7dIqps22e6 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2022

There is no question that Curry deserves an incredible amount of praise for what he did in Game 4. In the Golden State Warriors’ 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics, Curry dropped an incredible 43 points. He added 10 rebounds and four assists in the game and shot 53.8 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep.

He was the only player on his team that finished the game with over 20 points. Without his performance, it stands to reason that the Warriors would have been run out of the gym and found themselves down 3-1 in the series.

Instead, the series will now head back to the Bay Area for a huge Game 5. Curry and the Warriors have the chance to take their first lead in the series in that game.

As for Wade’s comments, he is far from the first person to claim the Curry deserves to be considered amongst the greatest players of all time.

Coincidentally, earlier this week, former NBA star Tracy McGrady claimed the opposite. He said that Curry doesn’t deserve to be considered on the same level as players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

Perhaps it takes a champion to recognize true greatness in the NBA. While McGrady never managed to win a title during his career, Wade won three with Miami.

Curry will win the fourth title of his career if his team can get the job in the current series.