The Miami Heat could be major players prior to the trade deadline, and there’s an assumption around the league that their roster will look very different by the end of this week.

In fact, there’s a “growing sense” that the Heat will nab LaMarcus Aldridge and either Victor Oladipo or Kyle Lowry in the near future.

More than one league source has said they believe the Heat will end up with Lowry and Aldridge OR Oladipo and Aldridge (Oladio reported today by Woj). Just a growing sense among teams not involved directly in those talks. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) March 23, 2021

While other names have been mentioned in pre-deadline rumors, the three aforementioned ballers have undoubtedly been discussed the most for Miami.

All three players have star quality and fill meaningful holes that exist in the Heat’s roster.

Aldridge would serve as a versatile big who could produce next to Heat star Bam Adebayo. While Aldridge’s best playing days are behind him, he could still enjoy a bit of a renaissance in Miami.

As for Lowry and Oladipo, both are valuable playmakers who can create shots for themselves on the offensive side. Both come with their questions marks as well.

For Lowry, it’s his age. He’s turning 35 at the end of this week.

For Oladipo, it’s his injury history. He’s suffered multiple major lower-body injuries in his career, though he has seemed to return to form thus far this season.

With the hours before the deadline winding down, the Heat don’t have much time left to make big trades. If they want to get these big moves done, they’ll have to act fast.