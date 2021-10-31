Zaire Wade rips haters who believe he gets things handed to him

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire was the target of some criticism after he got selected by the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League draft.

The younger Wade did not take it lightly and issued a message for his haters.

“But I think a lot of people think that I’m not a hard-working kid and things get handed to me,” the younger Wade told the Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen. “If you don’t know me, you can’t say that. Nothing’s handed to me. Coach said he noticed after the first day I stepped here, I’m just working hard trying to earn everything myself. I’m trying to make a name for myself. “So I think that’s what people should know.”

Instead of playing college basketball, the 19-year-old opted to go the G League route in preparation for a career in the NBA.

However, some critics are saying that the only reason he got drafted is because of his connection with his father. The elder Wade is a part owner of the Utah Jazz, the NBA team which the Stars are affiliated with.

LeBron James, the elder Wade’s good friend and previous Heat teammate, defended the younger Wade, saying he was “so sick” of people trying to force their opinions on others about matters that have nothing to do with them.

Of course, the younger Wade has been toiling hard to earn the opportunity to take the next step in his basketball career. He was even seen working out with current and former NBA players in the past.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he will fare in the NBA, if he ever reaches that point. Although the younger Wade is likely trying to carve his own path, his professional career will forever be linked to his father’s.

As Heat fans know, the elder Wade is one of the best to ever play the sport. The 13-time NBA All-Star helped Miami win three titles. He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, an honor he was clearly excited to receive.