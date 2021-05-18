- Zaire Wade seen working out with former NBA shooting guard
Zaire Wade seen working out with former NBA shooting guard
- Updated: May 18, 2021
On Tuesday, free agent guard Troy Daniels showed off a workout he participated in with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire.
View this post on Instagram
Daniels, 29, last played for the Denver Nuggets during the 2019-20 campaign.
The sharpshooter has a career average of 6.6 points on 39.5 percent shooting from downtown per game. He’s played in over 300 games with a variety of different teams.
Still, no team picked up the journeyman this season.
As for the younger Wade, he has been finding time to work out with NBA players who are under the radar. In fact, he recently connected on lobs in the gym with the Heat’s all-time leading scorer.
Certainly, the younger Wade has ambitious basketball goals. Although he’s been through some challenging moments in his early journey, he remains poised to make it to the big league.
