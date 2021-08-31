Video: Zaire Wade seen putting up buckets against Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire is continuing to make a name for himself in the basketball world.

The younger Wade recently had a workout with some NBA stars and showed he can hold his own against established players.

It is not the first time the 19-year-old has been able to work out with NBA-caliber players. Last year, he got the chance to play with Jordan Bell. A few months ago, he was seen working out with shooting guard Troy Daniels.

Clearly, the younger Wade has dreams of making it to the big league like his father before him. At present, he has received offers from several different colleges.

He certainly has quite the shoes to fill, as the elder Wade is recognized as the best player in Heat history.

The 13-time NBA All-Star helped the franchise win three titles during his time with the team.