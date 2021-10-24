LeBron James chastises haters for trolling Zaire Wade for getting drafted by Utah Jazz G League affiliate team

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently celebrated his son Zaire’s entry to the NBA G League.

However, some people have been criticizing the younger Wade, saying he was only drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars due to his father. The team is the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. Of course, the elder Wade has an ownership stake in the Jazz franchise.

Amidst the online criticism, LeBron James came to his friend’s defense. He commented on an Instagram post that touched on the irony of people railing on the younger Wade.

James and the elder Wade were Heat teammates from 2010 to 2014. Together, they won championships in 2012 and 2013.

They were also subjected to plenty of criticisms for building a superteam with Chris Bosh. So these kinds of remarks are likely not new to James and the elder Wade.

Now, it’s up to the younger Wade to prove to the haters that he absolutely belongs in the G League and beyond.