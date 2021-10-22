- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious video reaction of how he felt after being named to NBA’s top 75 list
Dwyane Wade’s hilarious video reaction of how he felt after being named to NBA’s top 75 list
- Updated: October 22, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a look at his excitement after being named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, with wife Gabrielle Union helping him out.
View this post on Instagram
Wade’s selection was not surprising, given his level of achievement over 16 NBA seasons, the bulk of them coming as a member of the Miami Heat.
During that lengthy tenure, Wade was an all-around player, averaging 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the backcourt.
In addition to those impressive numbers, Wade also ended up being a key part of all three of the Heat’s NBA titles. In the 2006 Finals, Wade took over the series after the Heat dropped the first two games and ended up being named Finals MVP.
Wade’s joy in being part of the iconic group of players was enhanced even more by the inclusion of close friends LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony.
The NBA is celebrating the league’s 75th anniversary this season, with a number of different ceremonies planned in the months ahead.
